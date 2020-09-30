State partners with disabilities organization



DOVER — The Delaware Department of Finance recently began collaborating with The Precisionists, a Wilmington-based organization focused on employment for adults with disabilities.

pilot program about to celebrate its first anniversary, uses the talents of a team of autistic adults from TPI’s workforce to tackle critical business needs within the Department of Finance’s Division of Revenue.

“When properly assessed and trained, people with autism are extremely high-performing employees working in critical and challenging jobs such as administrative business functions, including scanning documents and data entry, software testing, website QA, and data analytics,” Ernie Dianastasis, CEO of The Precisionists, said in a statement.

“When you consider that more than 80 percent of people with autism in the country are either unemployed or underemployed, we are making a true difference in engaging a significant, untapped labor force. We are thrilled to partner on this project with the State of Delaware Department of Finance, which continues to demonstrate leadership and commitment to the community.”

Participants go through a comprehensive four-week training program. Since January, several data analysts and a project lead have been working with the Division of Revenue to support its personal income tax returns and business license processing.

The state hopes to identify additional opportunities to expand this employment model to other parts of the business, further supporting The Precisionists’ goal of employing 10,000 people with diverse abilities in the United States by 2025.

“The Precisionists has created an innovative model focused on helping organizations excel by bringing the talents and strengths of people with diverse abilities into the workforce,” Secretary of Finance Rick Geisenberger said in a statement.