State police troops schedule community meetings

CAMDEN – On Thursday, Delaware State Police Troop 3 will host its annual meeting to provide the public with their 2019 “Year in Review.”

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m., in Troop 3’s David B. Pulling Community Room at 3759 S. State St. in Camden. The presentation will focus on providing the community with a better understanding of how Troop 3 functions and the duties and responsibilities those troopers handle on a daily basis.

Topics covered will also include Troop 3’s review of the rates of crime, crashes and investigative clearances in 2019, and how enforcement plans have adjusted for 2020 within their jurisdiction across Kent County.

It is an opportunity for the community to obtain a better understanding of how the DSP Troop 3 are working to ensure public safety in the areas where citizens live, work, and travel, according to a news release.

DSP Troop 4 in Sussex County will hold its annual meeting and cover the same topics on Wednesday, March 11 at 6 p.m. at the Millville Town Hall at 36404 Club House Road in Millville.