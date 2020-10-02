State to receive disaster assistance from August storm

WASHINGTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Friday federal disaster assistance has been made available to Delaware to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Tropical Storm Isaias in August.

Federal funding is available to the state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the storm in Kent County. It can also be obtained on a cost-sharing basis statewide for hazard mitigation measures.

Timothy S. Pheil has been named the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

The storm hit Delaware hard on Aug. 4, spawning tornadoes and leaving downed trees and power lines in its wake.