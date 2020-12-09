State treasurer named to national committee



DOVER — The incoming president of the National Association of State Treasurers has named Delaware State Treasurer Colleen Davis chair of NAST’s Banking and Cash Management Committee.

Previously the vice chair, Ms. Davis will lead the committee in recommending policy for NAST and developing education content for NAST conferences and webinars.

“I’m honored to have been chosen for this important role,” said Ms. Davis in a news release. “The committee will discuss important policy issues relating to banking and cash management that will benefit all State Treasurers and more importantly, the citizens they serve.”

Said Indiana State Treasurer and incoming NAST President Kelly Mitchell: “I am pleased that Treasurer Davis has agreed to serve as chair of the Banking Committee for NAST. I look forward to working alongside her, and I appreciate her commitment to public service.”

Joining Ms. Davis on the committee are:

• John Murante, Nebraska state treasurer, as vice chair.

• John Schroder, Louisiana state treasurer.

• Bruno Fernandes, Washington, D.C., treasurer.

• Henry Beck, Maine state treasurer.

• Dennis Milligan, Arkansas state treasurer.

• David Damschen, Utah state treasurer.