State unveils new hemp growing rules

DOVER — The Delaware Department of Agriculture recently released registration materials for the state’s hemp program online. The First State’s domestic hemp production program is fee-based, as outlined in the guide and applications that can be viewed at https://de.gov/hemp.

Compared to the pilot program launched last year, a number of changes have been made, including the removal of an acreage limit for growing hemp. Additionally, a partnership with a research institution is no longer required, and participants in the hemp program will receive official cards from the department.

The Department of Agriculture will be accepting producer applications and growing site registrations through May 7. All questions related to hemp growing should be emailed to DDA_HempProgram@delaware.gov.

The state’s program authorizes the Department of Agriculture to regulate the production of hemp, although not the sale of hemp products.