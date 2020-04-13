Storms and wind to buffet Delaware

DOVER — Downstate Delaware is expected to be hit by thunderstorms and heavy winds today, with the National Weather issuing a warning for the area.

The agency said rain is expected throughout much of the day, although temperatures will reach as high as the low 70s in the afternoon. Winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected until the evening, with gusts as high as 60 mph.

As of 10:30 this morning, Delaware Electric Co-op was reporting 7,088 of its customers without power, with most in Sussex County. Delmarva Power had 109 outages affecting 3,,847 total customers.

Rain should cease by nighttime, but Kent and Sussex counties could see up to half an inch of rain today, with flooding in some places, particularly along the coasts.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sun and temperatures reaching into the high 50s, with some wind of 10 to 15 mph.