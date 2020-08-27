Stormy weather forecast for Delaware today, Saturday

DOVER – All of Delaware could be on the receiving end of some hazardous weather today and tonight, with remnants of Hurricane Laura expected to impact Delaware on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS is forecasting some thunderstorms this afternoon and evening which could be severe, with locally damaging winds and hail the main threats.

For Saturday, showers and embedded thunderstorms should produce areas of heavy rain, especially with added tropical moisture as the remnants of Hurricane Laura tracks just to the south as a cold front arrives.

Enhanced rainfall rates may result in local flash flooding. In addition, some thunderstorms could be severe with locally damaging winds the main threat.