Stuff the Bus program collects more than 4 tons of food

DART’s “Stuff The Bus” COVID-19 Relief Efforts Food Drive collected 4.5 tons (9,097 pounds) of food, officials announced Wednesday.

The week-long food drive took place from June 22-26 at the Safeway stores in Rehoboth Beach and Dover, and the ShopRite stores at First State Plaza, Brandywine Commons and Four Seasons Shopping Centers. The Food Bank of Delaware will distribute the donated food through its Hunger Relief Partners to Delaware residents in need of food assistance.

Donations were received from the general public, as well as businesses, and organizations throughout the entire State, including the employees from DART and DelDOT, which filled three 28-foot paratransit buses full of non-perishable food. DART’s partner, Sharp Energy, donated over $2,000 worth of food, which was loaded onto a DART propane autogas paratransit bus. To see photos from the event, visit DART’s Facebook page.

DART partnered with The Vault 103.5/106.1 FM, part of The Voice Radio Network and thanks to their staff and listeners for helping make “Stuff The Bus” in Rehoboth a great success.

For more information on donating food, contact the Food Bank at 302-292-1305, or visit their website at www.FBD.org. The Food Bank of Delaware is a nonprofit agency committed to ending hunger in Delaware.