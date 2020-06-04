Surfer suffers possible shark bite at Cape Henlopen

LEWES – A 12-year-old boy surfing off Herring Point at Cape Henlopen State Park was possibly bitten by a shark just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, sustaining puncture wounds to one of his legs before he was taken by ambulance to Beebe Hospital in Lewes.

While initially reported as a shark bite, the appearance of the bite mark is being reviewed by state and fisheries experts to determine if it was from a shark or potentially another creature.

Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) officials closed Herring Point to surfing and swimming after the incident until further notice. Beach goers were also restricted to knee-deep waters around the Cape Henlopen bathhouse.

DNREC Natural Resource Police Park Rangers and lifeguards are patrolling the beach area to warn surfers and other beachgoers to stay in shallow water.

Shark attacks are rare. The only known shark bite at a Delaware State Park beach occurred in June 2014.