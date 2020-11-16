Sussex County Genealogical Society remains active online



LEWES — The Sussex County Genealogical Society (SCGS) has continued to be active online during the pandemic, presenting interesting programs by nationally known genealogists, and monthly Q&A sessions for members and guests.

In April, Drew Smith spoke on “Copyright and Plagiarism.” In May, Tom MacEntee spoke about “Fast Tracking Your Genealogy Education” and in September he returned with a program “After You’re Gone: Future Proofing your Genealogy Research.” In October, local columnist and Lewis Historical Society Archivist Denise Clemons introduced members to its resources.

Legal Genealogist Judy Russell will speak at the Nov. 21 general meeting on “No Vitals, No Problem.” Guests are welcome to the Zoom meeting, and can register by sending an e-mail to programs@scgsdelaware.org. The society website is www.scgsdelaware.org.