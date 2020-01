Sussex County GOP removes leader accused of anti-Semitism

GEORGETOWN — A Sussex County Republican committee has voted to remove its vice chairwoman after she made comments criticized by some as anti-Semitic.

The Sussex County GOP expressed no confidence in Nelly Jordan by just two votes during an hourslong discussion on Monday, news outlets reported. The committee will fill Jordan’s position temporarily until the next election.

Ms. Jordan defended herself at the meeting saying she’s not anti-Semitic, arguing her words had been “changed.” She also released a statement apologizing, saying she realized her comments were “inappropriate.”

Earlier this month, Ms. Jordan drew condemnation for posts about Jews being blinded by Democratic lies and going against the Lord’s will “as it was in the times of the Old Testament.”

“What amazes me the most in these theatrical Congress hearings, is to see how many Jews ‘In Name Only’ lend themselves to be in the hoaks [sic] of the pure made up story of Impeachment that the Democrats have woven as spiders catching flies and bugs,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

Her removal comes as Chris Rowe, the Republican Party’s New Castle chairman, resigned after using a homophobic slur in a Facebook comment, news outlets reported.

Last week, the state’s GOP Chairwoman Jane Brady released a statement both condemning Rowe’s remarks and calling for his resignation as well as labeling Jordan’s remarks “offensive, hurtful and anti-Semitic.” Brady was able to call for Rowe’s resignation because he was appointed to his post as opposed to Jordan who was elected, promoting a formal removal process.