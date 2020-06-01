Sussex County libraries begin phased services

GEORGETOWN — Sussex County libraries are turning the page in COVID-19 recovery, restoring limited services to the public as Delaware begins Phase I reopening the 2020 spring pandemic that temporarily shuttered businesses and governments and curbed most daily routines.

The three county-owned and 11 independent libraries are now accepting checked-out materials at each location. Patrons can return books, DVDs and other media at each facility’s book drop. Returned materials, however, will not be immediately available; items instead will be quarantined to reduce exposure to any potential virus or other contaminants.

While the facilities remain closed to public access until further notice, each library will begin curbside service for books, audio and video materials later in June.

The variety of virtual programs will expand and includes the annual Summer Reading Program. Library staff remind the public that they can still access free wireless broadband Internet service via the Library-Outdoors network at each location.

In addition, all libraries have suspended late fees/fines through Labor Day.

These measures are based on the latest guidance from public health and emergency management officials and may change as conditions warrant. For Sussex County libraries updates and contact information, visit sussexlibraries.org.

Online resources are available for the public’s use at any time by visiting lib.de.us.