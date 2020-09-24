Sussex County libraries to offer computer use, by appointment

GEORGETOWN – Sussex County libraries are resuming more services as Delaware businesses, schools and other operations continue to adapt to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with limited computer usage next up for the public to check out.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 28, the three county-owned libraries – Greenwood, Milton and South Coastal – will welcome the public to use computers and access other digital offerings.

Usage will be by-appointment only and limited to one hour, with stations socially spaced and cleaned after each use. Guests must call ahead to the respective library to reserve an appointment and will be subject to wellness screenings and temperature checks upon arrival. Masks will be required.

This new offering is the latest step in the restoration of services for libraries in Sussex County. Since early summer, county libraries, as well as the 11 independent facilities, have offered curbside service for patrons to check out and return books, DVDs and other materials.

Additionally, libraries throughout the county have offered free wireless broadband Internet service outside their facilities for the public to use. Those services remain in effect.

All services are based on the most recent guidance from public health and emergency management officials and are subject to change as conditions warrant.

For Sussex County libraries updates, or for contact information to reach any of the three county libraries, visit www.sussexlibraries.org.

As always, online resources are available for the public’s use at any time by visiting lib.de.us.