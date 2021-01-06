Sussex County names Kristin Cooper 2020 Employee of the Year

GEORGETOWN – A county library employee who went above and beyond the call of duty during the COVID-19 pandemic has landed a prestigious honor from Sussex County government.

Kristin Cooper, assistant director at the South Coastal Library in Bethany Beach, is Sussex County’s 2020 Employee of the Year, as selected by County Government Shining Star Employee Recognition Committee.

South Coastal Library Assistant Director Kristin Cooper (holding certificate/unmasked insert) was honored at the Jan. 5 Sussex County Council meeting as the County’s 2020 Employee of the Year. With Ms. Cooper are South Coastal Library Director Sue Keefe, left, and Sussex County Librarian Kathy Graybeal.

Ms. Cooper, who resides in Georgetown, was selected from a pool of seven candidates, all quarterly winners or notable honorable mentions, from the past year. She was an honorable mention in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“Thank you so much for this honor. I am very humbled,” said Ms. Cooper. “I know there is a lot of great things that all of Sussex County employees have done for the community this year. I can’t thank you enough.”

The 2020 honoree was announced during the Jan. 5 County Council meeting by Karen Brewington, Sussex County’s Human Resource Director.

Ms. Brewington said Ms. Cooper was unanimously chosen by the committee as “she went above and beyond to keep the community engaged, strengthened and hopeful during such unprecedented times of COVID.”

Ms. Cooper was lauded for, among other things, her efforts in the past year during the pandemic to keep library patrons connected through virtual resources and programs.

“I’m truly honored and grateful to be selected as Employee of the Year,” said Ms. Cooper. “The past year has been an unprecedented time, and public libraries have tried to find new ways to serve the community and keep everyone connected in a socially distanced world. I’m proud to have been part of that.”

“Thank you very much for all you do,” said County Council President Michael Vincent.

County Administrator Todd F. Lawson commended Ms. Cooper for her four years of dedicated service to County government. Her dedication, commitment and pride in her work were evident during the challenging times of 2020, and worthy of the recognition among her peers, Mr. Lawson said.

Ms. Cooper began her employment with Sussex County in September 2016 at South Coastal Library.

Traditionally, the County’s Employee of the Year is announced annually during the Mildred King Employee Appreciation Luncheon, which was not held this year due to COVID.

As the 2020 honoree, Ms. Cooper receives a bonus one week’s vacation.