Sussex County preparing for new Family Court complex

A rendering of the planned Sussex County Family Court facility in Georgetown. (Submitted photo/Delaware Administrative Office of the Courts)

GEORGETOWN – Part of the heart of downtown Georgetown is courting major change with construction of the new Sussex County Family Court facility.

A series of properties and portions of several roadways must be taken to clear the way for the new two-story facility earmarked for the southeast corner of Race and Market streets, across Race Street from the current Sussex County Courthouse.

It will replace the current Family Court complex on The Circle, built in 1988, that has been deemed unsafe, cramped and antiquated by Delaware’s Administrative Office of the Courts.

Acting on the state of Delaware’s request to abandon two sections of town roadways: Front Street extending from East Market Street to East Pine Street, and Strawberry Alley extending from South Race Street, approximately 255 feet toward Academy Street, Georgetown council received no comment during a Jan. 27 public hearing.

However, the public hearing will remain open for 14 days, according to Georgetown Mayor Bill West.

Public comment can be written and mailed or dropped off at Town Hall on The Circle or emailed.

Council’s formal action on the abandonment will take place on Feb. 10 at the regular council meeting, Georgetown Town Manager Eugene Dvornick said.

Domino’s Pizza, located at 19 S. Race St., is among several properties in that area of Georgetown impacted by construction of the new Sussex County Family Court. (Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe)

Portions of these roads along with nine parcels – six now owned by the state of Delaware and three owned by Sussex County – are directly impacted.

All three county-owned parcels are vacant lots used for parking.

“All the properties have been purchased already. So, it’s that entire block,” said State Sen. Brian Pettyjohn, R-Georgetown.

“My understanding is the state acquired the properties that were under private ownership and they are working with Sussex County on acquiring the parcels the county has,” Mr. Dvornick said.

Construction, expected to take about two years, is scheduled to begin this year, possibly sometime in the summer.

Demand and services have outgrown space and accommodations at the current Family Court building. In 2019, more than 116,000 people entered the Family Court in Sussex County. The numbers did decrease noticeably in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current Sussex County Family Court facility, built in 1988. (Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe)

In Gov. John Carney’s proposed capital budget presented Thursday, $50 million is earmarked for two new Family Court facilities, the one in Sussex and another in Kent County.

“We are pleased that the governor has included in his recommended budget funding for new Family Court facilities in Kent and Sussex (counties). We are optimistic that the General Assembly will support this important project,” said Family Court Chief Judge Michael K. Newell. “New Family Court courthouses in Georgetown and Dover are critically needed. The current Family Court facilities in both counties are inadequate, unsafe and undignified.”

Additional funding for the projects will be requested as needed, according to Office of the Courts spokesman Sean O’Sullivan.

Among the current Sussex Family Court facility’s deficiencies: it has no public lobby prior to the security checkpoint; no workspace for prosecutors, defense attorneys or child advocates; small courtrooms are cramped at about 600 square feet; prisoner transfers and staff and judges all move through the same hallways/elevators.

In comparison, the Leonard L. Williams Justice Center in New Castle County, which opened in 2002, has 18 courtrooms, with an additional room for mediation. Courtrooms in New Castle County are on average 1,100 square feet.

Each of the new Family Court complexes are estimated in pre-design to be approximately 100,000 square feet. Each new facility would have at least eight courtrooms (averaging between 1,400 and 1,800 square feet), workspace for Department of Justice, the Office of Defense Services, the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families, the Division of Child Support Services, the Office of the Child Advocate and domestic violence advocates.

The two new Family Courthouses sites have future expansion space for an additional two courtrooms, which will make these viable Family Courthouses for many decades to come.

Also, both facilities will have courtrooms for Justice of the Peace Courts.