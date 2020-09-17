Sussex County property taxes due Sept. 30

GEORGETOWN – Sussex County reminds property owners that Sept. 30 is the state-mandated deadline to pay annual county property tax bills.

In August, the county’s Billing Services office issued tax bills for the 2021 fiscal year, totaling an estimated $166.3 million in revenue. Annual tax bills include county property taxes, and county sewer and water, tax ditch and street lighting fees, where applicable.

Additionally, bills include local school district taxes, which are set by and vary among the eight independent school districts. Delaware law requires Sussex County to bill property owners for school taxes on behalf of the districts, with those funds then turned over to the state. Approximately 10 percent of the typical residential tax bill is for county property taxes, with the balance going to public education.

Bills can be viewed online, at https://munis.sussexcountyde.gov/MSS/citizens/RealEstate/.

Tax bills feature an easy-to-read format to help taxpayers understand their bills and payment options, a number of which are available for the public’s convenience, an important offering given the ongoing COVID-19 emergency facing Delaware and the nation. A tutorial explaining how to view account information and make payments is available on the county’s website, at http://www.sussexcountyde.gov/property-tax-portal-tutorial.

Sussex County accepts tax payments by cash, check, money order, and debit or credit cards. Taxpayers have different options to make their payments. These include:

Through Lender

Many taxpayers have their annual taxes paid out of escrow accounts by their mortgage lenders. Escrow customers do not receive paper bills. However, billed amounts are available online by visiting www.sussexcountyde.gov/pay-your-bill and selecting the “Sussex County Self Service site” link on the page. If escrow customers have any questions regarding the status of their accounts, they should contact their lenders.

Online

Payment can be made online with most major credit cards or by e-check. Please visit www.sussexcountyde.gov and select “Online Payment” at the top right of the page.

By mail

Property owners can mail their tax payments using the return envelopes included with their bills. Checks and money orders should be made payable to “Sussex County Government” and addressed to the Sussex County Treasury Division, PO Box 601, Georgetown, DE 19947. All payments sent by mail must be postmarked by Sept. 30 to be considered received on time. Unpaid balances are subject to monthly interest charges.

In person or by telephone

The county’s payment center is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.; access may be limited at times and is subject to change due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. Anyone paying in person is subject to a health screening and safety protocols, including answering a wellness survey, undergoing a temperature check, and wearing a mask/face-covering.

The office is located on the first floor of the County Administrative Offices building at 2 The Circle, in Georgetown. A convenient and secure after-hours payment drop box also is available, located in the lobby. For those making payment by telephone, call 1-866-791-9802. Callers must have their annual tax bill available when making a telephone payment.

For more information or general questions about tax bill payments, please call (302) 855-7871. For the latest information as it relates to County operations, including office hours and safety protocols when visiting public facilities during the COVID-19 emergency, visit www.sussexcountyde.gov/June2020-reopening.