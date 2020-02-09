Sussex County salutes collective efforts of food drive participants

Karen Brown makes a food donation at the 2019 Caroling on The Circle event. Manning the collection table are Sussex County employees Charlie Short and Barry Hitchens. Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe

GEORGETOWN — The recent season of giving was accentuated by a collective lesson in helping the less fortunate.

Sussex County’s Caroling on The Circle food drive campaign during the 2019 holiday season is being hailed a huge success, thanks in large part to generosity of businesses, the community and schools.

“We raised over $4,000 and 28,000 donated items that we distributed throughout the county,” said Sussex County administrator Todd Lawson, during a recognition program at the Feb. 4 county council meeting. “We partner with over 20 food pantries throughout the county to distribute food that is donated that makes its way to those less fortunate.”

Tops on the donation list was the collective effort at Millsboro Middle School, which checked in with 3,419 food items.

Not far behind, at No. 2, was First State Manufactured Housing Association, with a donation of $1,235 that equated to 3,398 items.

Also publicly recognized at the county council session for monetary and/or food donations were: G.W. Carver Academy (60 items), Sussex Academy (250); Sussex Central High School Student Government (300); Georgetown Middle School (300); Delmarva Christian High School (337); Little Einstein Preschool (450); Flex World ($300, for 825 items), Colonial East LP ($500, for 1,375 items); ALOFT AeroArchitects ($450 plus 50 items, totaling 1,388 items); Sussex County Association of Realtors ($500 and 50 items, totaling 1,425); Milton Elementary (1,800); Cape Henlopen High School (2,000); Georgetown Elementary (2,300); and the law firm of Fuqua, Willard, Stevens & Schab, P.A. ($1,000, for 2,750 items).

Mr. Lawson shared a letter the county received from Seaford Community Food Closet, thanking the county for its donation that helped the Seaford Community Food Closet in 2019 assist 935 people — including 323 children — with a total of $19,745 of food and supplies given to those less fortunate.

The 2019 food drive, which began in November and carried through December, was punctuated by the annual Caroling on The Circle, held in early December.

Mr. Lawson also saluted county employees.

“They volunteer their time to receive these items and distribute them throughout the county. They also are able to donate 4,444 food items throughout the year as well,” Mr. Lawson said. “But ultimately it comes down to the donations that you help facilitate. We could not do it without you. Without you we would not be able to help our friends and neighbors during the holiday season.”