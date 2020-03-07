Sussex County’s search for planning and zoning director reaches selection phase

GEORGETOWN — Sussex County government’s search for its next planning and zoning director has reached the selection phase.

An agenda item for the Tuesday, March 10 county council meeting is: “Planning & Zoning Director Selection.”

The county’s search began following the departure of Janelle Cornwell, who left in January for employment with the city of Lewes. She was county planning and zoning director for about three years, having succeeded longtime county planning and zoning director Lawrence Lank, who retired Jan. 6, 2017. Mr. Lank had held that planning and zoning position since the mid-1980s.

In the interim, Jamie Whitehouse has been serving as acting director of planning and zoning during the county’s search.

Sussex County’s Planning and Zoning Office is responsible for administering the land use process within unincorporated areas of the county. The office is the public point of entry for subdivision, zoning change, conditional use, special use exception and accessory use requests.

The P&Z office staff supports the county’s planning and zoning commission and board of adjustment, as well as county council, on land use applications submitted to County government. The office manages all land use applications, and schedules public hearings on subdivision, zoning or other land use requests.

The Sussex County Planning and Zoning Office provides zoning information for building permits, including property line setbacks and structure locations. Additionally, the office coordinates inspections of properties – including investigating public complaints – to ensure zoning compliance with the county code.