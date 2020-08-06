Sussex EOC requests damage reports from Tropical Storm Isaias

GEORGETOWN – Sussex County emergency managers are asking property owners and residents affected by Tropical Storm Isaias to submit reports of damage to homes and businesses caused by the system so officials can map the information and use it for a possible federal disaster application.

Owners whose properties sustained storm-related damage can report the information via an online portal at www.sussexcountyde.gov/storm-damage-reporting.

Once on the site, users can select the link that matches the property affected (residential, commercial, public infrastructure). Within each link is an interactive map that allows users to pinpoint a structure’s location, and a survey to provide contact information, as well as details about the type of damage suffered, whether the structure is habitable/operational, and if the home/business has insurance. Survey participants also can upload images of damage for emergency planners to review.

Damage must be a result of the tropical storm that passed through the region on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

“Public reports are one of the most important tools emergency managers have when it comes to assessing the extent of damage from an event like this. Property owners can be our eyes in the field and provide us critical information that, when combined, gives us a more complete picture,” Emergency Operations Center Director Joseph L. Thomas said. “That’s why we’re asking for the public’s input, because it helps us better understand the magnitude of the damage, and it also could help the area earn federal assistance.”

Information collected by the Sussex County EOC will be used for assessment reports that are shared with the Delaware Emergency Management Agency for consideration toward any future federal disaster assistance application.