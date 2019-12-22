Sussex lands two new lease tenants at business park

Lease agreements with two new tenants at the Delaware Coastal Business Park were recently approved by Sussex County Council. Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe

GEORGETOWN — An international lighting company that based its U.S. headquarters in Sussex County in 2014 has taken a new lease on life at the Delaware Coastal Business Park.

Sussex County’s ongoing economic development efforts have landed JAYKAL LED Solutions Inc. as one of the new tenants in the new section of the county-owned business park near the Delaware Coastal Airport.

Eastern Shore Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities, is a new tenant in the older section of the business park, Sussex County Economic Development Director William Pfaff said in presentations at the Dec. 10 county council meeting.

Both lease agreements were approved unanimously by county council.

JAYKAL joins Atlantis Industries, the first tenant in the new portion of park, and DGS Properties LLC, (Creative Floors South Inc.).

JAYKAL’s full operational presence in the business park could lead to several dozen new jobs.

“It should be in excess of 30 jobs,” said Mr. Pfaff. “I think in 2020 the building will be open. I think within that first year he hopes to get that wrapped up. He wants to bring it all under one roof.”

JAYKAL was founded in February 2008 to supply innovative LED lighting products to local, municipal and federal entities in developing Asian and Middle Eastern nations. Early installations were conducted primarily in India, Yemen and China.

In January 2011, officials said, JAYKAL moved aggressively into the U.S. market and quickly secured lucrative contracts, including with multi-national clients such as Coca-Cola and the United Nations World Food Program.

To serve the unique needs of the federal space, in late 2013 JAYKAL established domestic parallel manufacturing capability in Danbury, Connecticut, through an agreement with UNICOR, a corporation wholly owned by the United States Department of Justice.

United States federal space clients include the Washington, D.C. Navy Yard and the Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.

JAYKAL relocated the U.S. office to Harbeson in January 2014, adding approximately 10,000 square feet of warehouse on the East Coast and allowing the company to shorten the lead times for Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania projects.

“They build their own building,” said Ms. Pfaff. “All that they do is lease the ground from us.”

Eastern Shore Natural Gas is leasing Lot 28 in the old section of the business park.

“They will actually use that property there as a staging ground to install natural gas throughout Sussex County,” said Mr. Pfaff. “They will be located there. They’re saying one year. We gave them a one-year lease with the option to renew.”

The business park is owned by Sussex County, as is the airport.

Shovel-ready lots range between $5,000 and $7,000 per acre, depending on location and availability of rail spur service.

“Everything is shovel ready, and that’s pretty important,” said Mr. Pfaff. “It’s such a low dollar figure to get into a shovel-ready site that has all the infrastructure you could possibly want, and you don’t have a huge land investment on the front end.”

In March of 2017, county leaders announced the purchase of the 74-acre King Farm, off Park Avenue east of Georgetown, to increase the footprint of the adjacent Sussex County Industrial Park, now under the overall branding umbrella of Delaware Coastal Business Park.

At a cost of $2.2 million, that purchase allowed the county to expand its leasable space offerings for future tenants, adding more than 30 acres of new leasable commercial/industrial space within the county. It was the most significant addition to the county’s 175-acre industrial park since it was initially laid out within the Delaware Coastal Airport complex in the early 1970s.