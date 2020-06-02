Sussex lawyer Murray entering Delaware’s governor race

SEAFORD — Delaware attorney Julianne Murray is entering the race to be Delaware’s next governor.

An attorney with the Sussex County-based law offices of Murray, Phillips & Gay, Ms. Murray, a Republican, is known for tackling controversial cases and challenging the status quo in Delaware’s courts.

A graduate of Delaware Law School, Ms. Murray has practiced law in Delaware since early 2012 and has recently challenged Gov. John Carney’s short-term rental ban in federal court.

Julianne Murray

“I believe the state of Delaware is sinking — not just because of Gov. Carney’s choices of winners and losers during COVID-19 — but also the lack of solid business acumen and executive governance abilities that he has exhibited,” Ms. Murray said.

She said there were shortcomings in Gov. Carney’s leadership even early in his administration, including the crisis at James T. Vaughn Correctional Institution on Feb. 1, 2017, during which Lt. Steven Floyd lost his life.

“Gov. Carney’s entire term in office has been riddled with indecisiveness and lackluster performance,” Ms. Murray said. “It’s not just his mismanagement of COVID-19. What finally made me decide to run were the nanny-state regulations involving Delawareans’ exercise of constitutionally protected rights.

“As an attorney, I have always supported and defended the U.S. and Delaware constitutions. Carney has exploited them.”

She added that her absence of political experience will not hinder her.

“Although I’ve never held public office, I have been in the public eye and have shown my dedication to the state of Delaware and its great citizens. I bring a far different perspective than any other candidate in this race. I will use my life experience and skill set to fight for the forgotten citizens of Delaware.

“I am sure Delawareans of all political persuasions will welcome my candor and character to the race.”

Ms. Murray plans to officially file as a Republican candidate with the Delaware Department of Elections before the end of the month.

The race for governor includes filings by Republicans David Bosco of Greenwood and Neil Shea of Wilmington, Libertarian John Machurek of New Castle and Independent Party candidate Kathy DeMatteis of Newark.

In addition, state Sen. Bryant Richardson, a Republican from Seaford, recently announced his intention to run for governor.

Delaware’s primary election is Sept. 15.

The website for Murray for Governor is https://www.murrayfordelaware.com.