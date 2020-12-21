Sussex Public libraries unify to promote winter reading



FRANKFORD — The 13 libraries in Sussex County recently announced another unified reading challenge.

The Sussex Winter Reads 2021 runs Jan. 1 through Feb. 28. During that time, readers of all ages will be asked to track their reading using an online tool called Beanstack. In Beanstack, the more reading a participant tracks, the more chances they will earn to win prizes. Prizes include Delaware State Parks passes, gift cards to local books stores, a Kindle, learning toys and more. Participants may register on Beanstack by visiting sussexcountyde.beanstack.org or by downloading the Beanstack app.

Those who participated in the Summer Reading Program in 2020 simply log in to their accounts to register. Contact your local library if you need help accessing your Beanstack account. For more information about available library services, visit frankford.lib.de.us. For more information & to register for Sussex Winter Reads 2021, visit sussexlibraries.org/winter-reads-2021.