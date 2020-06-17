Sussex register of wills running for county council

GREENWOOD — Current Sussex County Register of Wills Cindy Green is seeking to switch gears as a candidate for Sussex County Council.

A lifelong Greenwood resident and self-proclaimed conservative Republican, Mrs. Green filed Tuesday for the District 2 council position.

“Our citizens deserve protection from county, state and federal bureaucrats,” said Mrs. Green. “Sussex County Council needs someone that stands for local control of land and business development, opposition to fees and tax increases, and improved electronic access and transparency.”

Mrs. Green is the second candidate to file for the District 2 council seat held since 2008 by Republican Samuel Wilson Jr. of Georgetown. She joins Lisa Hudson Briggs of Georgetown, who filed in late May.

Councilman Wilson remains undecided about running for reelection.

District 2 represents northwestern and central Sussex County, encompassing all or parts of Georgetown, Greenwood, Lincoln, Milford, Ellendale and Millsboro.

Mrs. Green is in her 10th year as register of wills. During her tenure, she said she has fought to keep taxes low, to modernize the filing and storing of wills, and to maintain local control of the register of wills’ office.

Mrs. Green says her office is now “fully equipped with exceptional personnel, updated electronic filing and the safe storage and keeping of your current will.”

She welcomes the challenge a seat on County Council will bring.

“I don’t have a large platform,” she said. “This will be a new journey for me. There will be added responsibilities that I don’t currently have with my position with local government.

“But it’s something that I am excited to do. I want to represent the people from my district, and I will work hard to do that and to accomplish things that our district needs.”

Mrs. Green and her husband have three daughters and four grandchildren.

Multiple major party candidates will square off in the Sept. 15 primary election.

“We’re going to work hard,” said Mrs. Green. “It is going to be a great race.”