Sussex Road Closures

Savannah Road near Dover closed for pipe replacement

DOVER — The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced that Savannah Road near Dover will be closed between Main Street and Squawigum Road from now until 3 p.m. on Friday, July 31, for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe for drainage improvements.

Detour signs have been posted for motorists.

Pipework to close S. Union Church Road in Ellendale

ELLENDALE — The Delaware Department of Transportation announces to motorists that South Union Church Road in Ellendale will be closed for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe between Smith Haven Road and Truitt Road from 7 a.m. on Monday, July 27, until 11 p.m. on Friday, July 31, pending weather.

Detour signs will be posted for motorists.

Portion of Laurel Horsey Church Road to close

LAUREL — DelDOT announced that a portion of Horsey Church Road, between Susan Beach Road and Old Race Track Road in Laurel, will be closed from 7 a.m. on Monday July 27, until 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, for the removal and replacement of the crossroad pipe, pending weather.