Sussex Tech staff member tests positive for COVID-19, campus to close for deep cleaning

GEORGETOWN — A second staff member at the Sussex County Vocational Technical School District has tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the district informed the school community Wednesday.

Sussex Tech will be closing campus on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 29 and 30, for a deep cleaning, out of an abundance of caution, Dan Shortridge, a spokesman for the district, said in a prepared statement.

Twelve-month staff should report on Friday. Sussex Tech is operating in a modified remote format, with the majority of students learning remotely.

The staff member followed proper social distancing and mask-wearing protocols when on campus. People who were in contact with the affected staff member have been notified individually and advised on the recommended course of action, Mr. Shortridge said.

The case comes on top of two other positive tests that were announced Tuesday, concerning a staff member and a student.

The staff member and student followed proper social distancing and mask-wearing protocols when on campus, Mr. Shortridge said.

The district encouraged all families to monitor students for any symptoms of COVID-19. The District adheres to strict cleaning, social distancing, and hygiene protocols, including mandatory masking and frequent hand-washing and hand sanitizer use.