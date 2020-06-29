Sussex Tech superintendent resigns, board names acting successor

GEORGETOWN — Dr. Kevin Carson has been tapped as acting superintendent of Sussex Tech, following the resignation of Superintendent Stephen Guthrie.

Dr. Carson will step into the role Aug. 1.

“Dr. Carson’s experience and background have positioned him well to help lead Sussex Tech as we move forward,” Board of Education President Warren Reid said in a prepared statement. “Our students, staff and the community can rest assured we will have a seamless transition and there will be no interruptions to our operations through this leadership change.”

Dr. Carson, of Seaford, has several decades of experience in education administration, having served as assistant superintendent at Sussex County Vocational Technical School District, interim superintendent of the Seaford School District and superintendent of both the Cape Henlopen and Woodbridge School Districts. He is also a senior fellow with the University of Delaware’s Institute for Public Administration and is a member of the Sussex County Board of Adjustment.

“Sussex Tech has a solid reputation for graduating excellent students, both high school graduates and adult learners,” Dr. Carson said in a prepared statement. “I am looking forward to working closely with the excellent teachers and staff as we move forward.”

Mr. Guthrie informed the Board and district staff earlier this month he would be stepping down effective July 31 for a family health matter. He expressed regret he was not able to continue leading Sussex Tech.

“It was a very difficult decision to make, especially since I have enjoyed my experiences here and the warm acceptance and support I received from all of our school community,” Mr. Guthrie said in a prepared statement. “I know the dedication and commitment of our staff and team will not waver or change, and our vocational technical school district will continue to serve Sussex County well.”

Mr. Guthrie served as superintendent since 2018 after his tenure as superintendent in Carroll County, Md.

“Superintendent Guthrie has been a superb leader over the last two years, helping steer Sussex Tech onto a stable footing and setting us on a course for long-term success, preparing our students for the future and supporting local businesses,” Mr. Reid said. “We wish him only the best.”