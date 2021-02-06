Taking the plunge: Milford District holds Polar Bear fundraiser

A group of Polar Bears run through a spray of water that was provided by the Carlisle Fire Company during a COVID-19 safe alternative Polar Bear Plunge at the Milford High School on Saturday. Delaware State News/Marc Clery

MILFORD — The Milford School District was determined to keep Delaware’s Polar Bear Plunge tradition going this year, even if they had to make some changes.

Instead of diving into the Atlantic at Rehoboth Beach, 37 would-be plungers gathered at Milford High School’s football field, where the Carlisle Fire Company doused students, parents and teachers.

“We’re using a fog nozzle, so it’s just spraying a mist, like a garden hose. (There’s) not a lot of pressure at all,” said Billy Caiola, a volunteer firefighter with Carlisle.

He said the school district came up with the idea and asked Carlisle to come out.

Mispillion Elementary Polar Bear Samantha Caiola adjusts her snorkel mask.

“We’ve not done this before. We don’t usually do wet-downs or anything like that, but this is pretty cool,” Mr. Caiola said. “It’s a unique idea. With everything going on, we’re happy to help out with something like this.”

Mr. Caiola’s wife Kristin also attended the event with their daughter Samantha, a second-grader at Mispillion Elementary who came prepared with a snorkel and her polar bear beanie.

“My daddy is spraying us,” she said.

Ms. Caiola, an administrative at Mispillion Elementary, was also planning on getting wet.

“We’ve raised almost $200, (Samantha) and I together,” she said.

“It’s just a great cause,” Ms. Caiola said of the Special Olympics, the benefactor of the Polar Plunge. “We’re excited to support it.”

The Caiolas weren’t the only parent-child duo who got soaked on Saturday. Gary Zoll, the principal of Milford Central Academy, was there with his daughter Grace, who is a sophomore at Lake Forest High School.

Carlisle Fire Company firefighter Lewis Sacks helps Payton Fannin with fire house as they spray Polar Bears.

“My dad invited me to do it,” Grace said. “We usually do it every year at the beach.”

Mr. Zoll, the captain of MSD’s Polar Plunge team, gave some insight into how this iteration of the event came about.

“With it going virtual, we just wanted to do something different,” he said. “The high school’s student government came up with the fire truck idea.”

Some teachers and other members of MSD’s staff also showed up in bathing suits on Saturday morning.

“The district does this every year, and they were looking for more people to get involved,” said Craig Warrington, a visiting teacher. “This is my first time doing this for the district, so I’m pretty excited.”

He was considering taking a trip to Rehoboth on Sunday for a more traditional plunge.

“I think I might do the ocean tomorrow, too if it doesn’t snow too much,” Mr. Warrington said.

Robert Croce, a counselor at Lulu Ross Elementary School, also ran through the water.

“This is my fourth year in a row,” he said. “I think, considering everything we have to deal with, this is a really cool way to raise money for the Special Olympics.”

Still, he and others noted than in some ways, this COVID-19-era iteration of the Polar Plunge doesn’t resemble the original.

“I don’t think we can expect a large crowd,” he said when asked if any of his students were going to come watch. “I think they’ll probably be online, just because of all the regulations we need to follow.”

MSD livestreamed the event on their Facebook page so anyone interested could watch.

Tyler Buzby takes a selfie with ‘Lewie’ the Polar Bear during a COVID-19 safe alternative Polar Bear Plunge at the Milford High School on Saturday.

“Only plungers are permitted at the event to allow us to follow healthy and safety protocols due to COVID-19,” a press release sent out by the district on Wednesday said.

Grace agreed that the smaller crowd and parking lot venue gave the event a new feel this year.

“At the beach, there’s so many people. At this one there’s not as many, so it’s going to be a little bit different,” she said. “I think it’ll be around the same experience. It’ll still be fun.”

Her dad stressed that the fundraising effort is the most important element of the event.

“We love the Special Olympics,” Mr. Zoll said. “They do amazing things for our kids. We just want to support them.”

As of Saturday morning, he said MSD had raised almost $10,000 for the cause.

“That’s about the same as last year,” Mr. Zoll said.