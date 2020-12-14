Tanger Outlets donates funds to Rehoboth VFC



REHOBOTH BEACH — Tanger Outlets recently donated $1,500 to the Rehoboth Volunteer Fire Company.

“Tanger Outlets is proud to show our support for the men and women of the Rehoboth Volunteer Fire Company which delivers fire, rescue, and emergency medical services for our area,” Amy Schnerr, general manager of Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth, said in a statement.

“Since 1906 the citizens of Rehoboth have stepped forward to join the ranks of our town’s volunteer fire service. We recognize the legacy of sacrifice and service that continues to this day, and we hope these funds will help the RBVFC continue to upgrade technology, equipment, and gear that keeps our town safe.”