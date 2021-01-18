Ten-digit dialing coming to Delaware in October

All residents of Delaware will have to let their fingers do some extra walking starting on Oct. 24 — dialing out 10-digit phone numbers throughout the state, including the 302 area code, regardless of whether it is a local call.

Heidi Wayman, manager of data management for the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, said that since the Federal Communications Commission adopted an Order (FCC 20-100) on July 16, 2020, approving the designation of 988 as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, many states — including all of Delaware — will be impacted.

Beginning July 16, 2022, dialing “988” will route individuals’ calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The lifeline can currently be reached at (800) 273-8255 (TALK).

Ms. Wayman said that in the area codes where the 988 is an assigned, working prefix, local calls will have to be dialed using all 10 digits of the phone number. To complete all local calls, individuals will need to dial the area code and telephone number.

Some residents will also need to dial a 1 before the area code and phone number, depending on their phone plan.

Ms. Wayman added that dialing the area code will allow 988 to route to the proper location. If an individual dialed 988, the phone would pick that up and route the call to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline before the user could enter the last four digits of the seven-digit number they were trying to call.

“There are 36 states and 82 area codes that are impacted by this order where the 988 prefix is a working prefix and has seven-digit local dialing,” Ms. Wayman said. “This includes the entire Delaware 302 area code.”

Each affected area code in the United States has local seven-digit numbers whose first three digits are 988. In Delaware, those numbers are based in Selbyville – but all residents of the state will be affected.

“Dialing seven digits for local calls will be prohibited for all customers in the entire area code,” Ms. Wayman said.

Before 10-digit dialing goes into effect, NANPA asks that users update their contact lists to include area codes.

Beginning on April 24, Delawareans are asked to start dialing 10 digits for all local calls. If a person forgets and dials just seven digits, their call will still be completed.

However, starting on Oct. 24, Delaware residents will have to dial 10 digits for all local calls. On and after this date, local calls dialed with only seven digits may not be completed, and a recording will inform individuals that their call cannot be completed as dialed.

Besides just the dialing changes, Ms. Wayman said people will have to make other adjustments as well.

“In addition to changing your dialing patterns, all services, automatic dialing equipment, or other types of equipment that are programmed to complete local calls using only seven-digit numbers will need to be reprogrammed to complete calls to 10-digit numbers,” she said.

“Some examples are life-safety systems or medical monitoring devices, PBXs (business telephone system), fax machines, internet dial-up numbers, fire or burglar alarm and security systems or gates, speed dialers, mobile or other wireless phone contact lists, call forwarding settings, voicemail services and other similar functions.”

Ms. Wayman added that individuals should make sure to check their websites, personal and business stationery, advertising materials, personal and business checks, contact information, personal or pet ID tags and other such items to ensure the area code is included.

She added that some things won’t change, including people’s telephone numbers, current area code, the price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services and said what is a local call now will remain a local call regardless of the number of digits dialed.