‘Thank A Police Officer Day’ set for Sept. 19



DELMARVA — “Thank A Police Officer Day” is a national observance honoring law enforcement on the third Saturday in September.

This year marks the fifth year volunteers will be visiting and thanking agencies across the Delmarva Peninsula as citizens, businesses and civic organizations come together to honor those who serve and protect. Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help. They would like interested parties to contact them to “adopt” a local department, coordinate a day of thanks in individual cities or towns Sept. 12-19 and join the online event. Law enforcement will offer printable images, ideas for ways to get involved and customized graphics for individual agencies which are free to download. In addition, they ask local leaders and elected officials to share information about the date on their social media channels, officially recognize Thank A Police Officer Day in their town or city with a proclamation, and encourage participation among local residents.

For more information and to volunteer, contact Delmarva Supports Law Enforcement via email, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.