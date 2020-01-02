Things heating up for First Friday in downtown Dover

Singer/songwriter Rick Hudson on guitar and harmonica will be playing at Simaron Pizza and Steak Shop Friday night. (Submitted photo)

DOVER — Anticipated warm weather — with high temperatures expected to be near 60 degrees — could make for several excellent downtown dining, shopping and entertainment opportunities as Dover kicks off the weekend with First Friday activities on Friday night.

The Downtown Dover Partnership is asking people to bring a friend and venture into downtown businesses such as My Roots, House of Coffi, The Delaware Store and Parke Green Galleries for casual acoustic music, light refreshments and some special New Year’s sales.

These and several other shops will be open into the evening, while eateries feature musicians and DJs to kick off the weekend.

House of Coffi patrons will enjoy live music by Mike Miller on acoustic guitar with Americana-themed pieces. Singer/guitarist Mollie Raley Hall will provide casual, comfortable tunes at The Delaware Store and Parke Green Galleries, while singer/songwriter Rick Hudson will delight diners with guitar and harmonica, focusing on blues, old-time country and contemporary pieces at Simaron Pizza and Steak Shop.

Meanwhile, Grey Fox Grille and Public House will feature live music by Daren O’Neil on keyboard and acoustic pop music from the 90’s as well as a DJ beginning at 9 p.m. Golden Fleece will also host a DJ beginning at 10 p.m.

The Dover Public Library will continue its monthly “In Harmony” concert series. Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, classical violinist Eliezer Gutman will present “From Bach to Scott Joplin and John Williams, a Classical Violin Recital.”

Romanian-born and raised in Israel, Eliezer Gutman has been a member of the Delaware Symphony Orchestra since 1994 and is currently concertmaster with the Kennett Symphony of Chester County, the Allentown Symphony Orchestra and Opera Delaware.

Shoppers can receive their Shop Downtown Dover promotional “passport” for savings in downtown shops through June 30 by shopping in one of the previously noted shops Friday evening, or by contacting My Roots Shop owner Lori Llewellyn at 302-883-2693 or lori@lovemyroots.com.

First Friday programming is being provided jointly by the individual merchants, the Downtown Dover Partnership, and the Delaware Division of the Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

