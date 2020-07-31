This year’s Nanticoke Indian Powwow canceled

The Nanticoke Indian Association Tribal Council announced it has canceled the 43rd annual Nanticoke Indian Powwow that was scheduled for September 12-13 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



According to a news release, “This decision was difficult but necessary to preserve the health and safety of the Nanticoke tribal membership, volunteers, family, friends, sponsors, and visitors who have continued to support The Nanticoke Indian Association’s efforts over the years.



“The Nanticoke Indian Association extends its sincere appreciation to the community of support which the Tribe has enjoyed in years past.”

The 2021 event is scheduled for Sept. 10-12.

Information on how to donate to the Nanticoke Indian Association is available online at www.Nanticokeindians.org.