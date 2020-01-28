Three Dover dogs euthanized after attack on Dover child

DOVER – Three dogs were shot to death by police after seriously injuring a child during a Tuesday afternoon attack in Dover, authorities said.

The severely injured 12-year-old boy, was initially taken to Bayhealth-Kent General Hospital in Dover. While the child’s injuries have been determined to not be life-threatening, the child was transported to A.I. DuPont Children’s Hospital in Wilmington for further treatment due to severity of his wounds, Dover Police spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

Police were called to the area of Cannon Mills/Village of Westover and Nottingham Meadows at 2:45 p.m.; an officer fired several rounds that missed the dogs, who then scattered, Cpl. Hoffman said. The dogs had continued to act aggressively toward arriving police and animal control officers.

A group of officers then tracked down the dogs, who were euthanized between 3:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m., police said. One dog was shot first, followed by two others who had remained at large.

Cpl. Hoffman said the dogs (two Cane Corsos and one undetermined possible mixed breed) belonged to a family member of the child victim.

During the response, police urged nearby residents via social media to bring their pets inside and provided an update when the threats were eliminated.