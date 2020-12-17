Toll rate on Delaware Memorial Bridge to increase

NEW CASTLE – The Delaware Memorial Bridge Frequent Traveler toll rate will increase by 50 cents to $2.25 per trip beginning Jan. 1.

All other toll rates remain unchanged. On Feb. 20, 2019, the Delaware River and Bay Authority Commission approved Resolution 19-01, adopting a new toll rate schedule for the Delaware Memorial Bridge that increased toll rates for all vehicle classifications.

This scheduled increase in the Frequent Traveler discount rate is the second half of a two-phase approach to modify the plan.

The Frequent Traveler discount plan requires customers to use 20 trips across the Delaware Memorial Bridge within a 90-day period. More than 18,700 motorists are enrolled in the Frequent Traveler discount plan.

The Delaware Memorial Bridge, which spans the Delaware River and connects two of the most heavily traveled highway corridors in the Northeast, is the bi-state agency’s critical tolling asset and generates 80% of its operating revenue and 100% of net revenues.