Town of Georgetown election Saturday

GEORGETOWN — One contested Town Council race punctuates Georgetown’s 2020 municipal election Saturday.



Council incumbent Bob Holston faces challenger Penuel Barrett for the 4th Ward council term.



Mayor Bill West and 3rd Ward council candidate Angela Townsend are unopposed in the election.



Voting Saturday is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Georgetown Town Hall, 39 The Circle.



Ballots for absentee voting are available and will be accepted up to the close of Town Hall at 4:30 p.m. Friday.



This year’s election, originally slated for May 9, was postponed due to Gov. John Carney’s state of emergency and potential public health threat during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mayor West is seeking a fourth mayoral term.



This will be Ms. Townsend’s second time on Town Council. She represented the 3rd Ward from 2002-05, prior to assuming the town clerk position when that became available. Ms. Townsend is succeeding Chris Lecates, who did not seek reelection.



Council and mayoral terms in Georgetown are two years.