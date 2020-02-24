Toy & Train Show draws a crowd at Seaford fire station

Four-year-old Jack Gullion of Secretary, Maryland has an upclose view as model trains chug along on the Delaware Seaside Railroad Club’s model railroad centerpiece at the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department Toy & Train Show. Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe

SEAFORD — Seaford Volunteer Fire Department Station 87 was a beehive of activity Saturday.

There was no cause for alarm.

Model trains and toys — some stirring nostalgic memories from yesteryear — were the focus of buyers, sellers and spectators young and old at SVFD’s annual show.

This was the 26th edition of the Toy & Train Show, launched by fire department member Kevin Brown, who has served as show chairman for all 26 events.

The mission, Mr. Brown says, is “to get people familiar with the firehouse, to see what we have to offer the community.”

Delaware Seaside Railroad Club member Bill Mixon, a longtime model train enthusiast, shows merchandise to a prospective buyer.

“It’s really for the kids, to get the kids in here to have a good time with their parents,” he said. “For parents, it’s a time to reflect on things as a child they may have had as toys. For the kids, it gives them a chance to maybe pick up something new.”

The second floor of the fire station was filled with 161 tables representing 45 vendors from Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey, along with a huge centerpiece model train layout provided by the Delaware Seaside Railroad Club.

Mr. Brown is an avid model train enthusiast.

Seven-year-old siblings Edward Lin and Emily Lin of Federalsburg, Maryland watch trains loop around the layout provided by the Delaware Seaside Railroad Club Saturday at the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department’s 26th annual Toy & Train Show.

“I still am. My father got me started back roughly in 1974,” said Mr. Brown. “I have a garage at home that is full of trains.”

Food and refreshments were provided by the SVFD Ladies Auxiliary.

The Toy & Train Show, traditionally a late February date on the calendar, is the fire department’s largest single annual fundraiser.

“The weather plays a lot with this show. If we have a 70-degree day in the middle of winter, it’s going to be a bad showing for everybody. But today the weather seems to be pretty good. And that’s what this day is about, having fun at the firehouse and going from there,” said Mr. Brown.

“It’s not just a one-person show. It’s a team effort here. I could not do this in any way, shape or means by myself. Everybody in this department has been involved in making this happen, and to get it where it is at now. I am very blessed to have a good team behind me to be able to do this. Without them this doesn’t happen.”