Toys for Tots to hold kickoff in Sussex



NASSAU — The Local Campaign Organization of the Marine Toys For Tots Foundation invites Sussex County residents and guests to attend the inaugural Nassau DE Kick-Off Event on Nov. 7, at the Pavilion of American Legion Post 28, 31768 Legion Road, in Millsboro from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees who wish to donate should bring an unwrapped toy which will be collected for Sussex County kids in need.

Entertainment will be provided by musical group Hope 4 Success, singer Joy Schreck, The Capital Bell Ringers and DJ Candice Ruckle.

Food and beverages may be purchased from the American Legion. A cash bar will also be available. This outdoor event will comply with COVID-19 guidelines.