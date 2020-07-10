Tropical Storm Fay soaks Delaware before leaving

DOVER — Heavy rain and wind gusts from Tropical Storm Fay battered Delaware all day long, dealing out one dreary, soggy Friday.

A flash flood warning and tropical storm warning were in effect for parts of Delaware for much of the day, outlining potential wind gusts of 39 to 57 mph and a storm surge. The tropical storm slightly picked up speed and strength as it moved closer to land Friday before leaving the First State at around 4:30 p.m..

Several beaches in Delaware were temporarily closed as the fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay churned north on a path expected to soak the New York City region.

The rainfall led to dangerous driving conditions in Delaware, particularly in Kent and Sussex counties.

“Many motorists view rainstorms as more of an inconvenience than a hazard,” said Ken Grant, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “As a result, drivers tend to be less cautious than they should be. The most important steps to take when driving in wet weather are to buckle up, slow down, and if you see ponding water turn around, don’t drown.”

As of 2 p.m., Delaware Electric Cooperative was reporting 507 customers with power outages, including 492 between Kenton and Smyrna. Delmarva Power reported 25 outages.

The Delaware Environmental Observing System reported wind gusts of 35.4 mph in Prime Hook; 30.7 at Prime Hook; 30.6 in Georgetown; 17.8 in Dover; and 44.6 at the Indian River Inlet.

As for 24-hour rainfall totals, the system reported the highest rainfall in Rehoboth Beach with 5.5 inches. Coastal towns saw around 4.5 to 5 inches with inland areas recording 3 to 4-plus inches of rain.

President Donald Trump said the storm is being monitored and that the Federal Emergency Management Agency was poised to help if needed.

“We’re fully prepared. FEMA’s ready in case it’s bad. Shouldn’t be too bad, but you never know,” President Trump told reporters while departing the White House for Florida.

The storm picked up speed Friday morning, moving north around 12 mph (19kph) and producing top sustained winds of 60 mph (97 kph), forecasters said. Earlier observations showed it moving at 8 mph (13 kph) with top sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph).

Fay organized rapidly overnight, with moisture filling in across the circulation’s western half. Its rain drenched the Delmarva Peninsula, but never made it west of the Chesapeake Bay.

Fay is the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Mr. Klotzbach tweeted.

Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season’s previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.