Tropical Storm Isaias brings road closures

Hurricane Isaias dissolved into a tropical storm Tuesday that hit Delaware early in the morning, bringing road closures due to fallen branches, downed power lines, and flash flooding.

The state Department of Transportation reported the following issues:

Sussex County

Some highways are temporarily closed, including Route 1 in Bethany Beach which is closed at Jefferson Bridge Road due to fallen power lines. Residents should proceed with caution if driving Route 1 from Lewes to Dewey Beach as multiple traffic light outages have been reported.

Near Long Neck, Route 24 east of Angola Road is closed in both directions at Camp Arrowhead Road due to flash flooding.

Kent County

Kent and New Castle County face many unsafe road conditions into the early afternoon. A state of emergency was declared in the City of Dover to prevent unnecessary travels. Damage and debris from the storm litter many roads throughout the city. State Street at Route 10 and Webbs Lane is currently closed as a result.

In Smyrna, Route 6 east of US 13 is closed due to fallen power lines. All southbound lanes of Route 1 near Townsend are closed while police investigate a crash involving multiple tractor trailers near Harris Road.

New Castle County

New Castle County faces the last part of the storm early this afternoon as Tropical Storm Isaias moves further up north.

Marl Pit Road and Cedar Lane Road in Middletown are closed after multiple trees fell, blocking streets. Route 896 by Summit Airport is also closed after powerlines fell and blocked northbound lanes.

Further up state, Route 72 under I-95 by Newark is closed due to flooding. Wilmington 12th St has flooding in the area of I-495, and the speed limit on I-495 has been reduced to 45 mph as a result.

DART bus and paratransit services in Kent and New Castle County have been temporarily suspended until safety conditions improve later in the day.

DelDOT officials encouraged residents to check their Facebook page for current updates on road closures. Residents can report unsafe road conditions to DelDOT by calling their Transportation Management Center at 302-659-4600.