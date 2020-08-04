Tropical Storm Isaias rocks Milford

A house in Milford’s Haven Lake Estates with trees down in the front yard. (Submitted photo/Carlisle Fire Co.)

MILFORD – The city experienced some serious damage when Tropical Storm Isaias rolled through today, particularly on the southwest side of town, which experienced extreme wind.

“It was either a downburst or a tornado,” said Mark Whitfield, Milford’s city manager. “The way trees were twisted and snapped looks like it may have been a tornado; however, I do not have a confirmation on that.”

He said the area around Haven Lake was particularly hard-hit and that there were many powerlines down.

Rick Deputy, the chief of Milford’s Carlisle Fire Co., said to his knowledge, no one had actually seen a twister come through, but that the significant damage to the areas around Meadowbrook and Evergreen lanes was consistent with a tornado.

“There were trees down covering up houses down there, and the roadways were all blocked by large trees,” he said. “Just by looking at the route it took through there, it appeared that something had gone through there.”

Chief Deputy said there was damage across all of Milford, but mostly on the city’s outskirts. His department was responding to calls nonstop until about 1 p.m. today.

He said “trees down into structures, trees down on wires and wires down” made up the bulk of those calls.

“I do know of a number of homes out through there that have structural damage, roof damage,” Mr. Whitfield said. “One tree went completely through a home and smashed a good piece of the home.”

As of about 2:30 p.m. today, the skies in Milford had cleared and the city’s attention moved to the cleanup effort.

“We’re doing our best to get to the powerlines,” Mr. Whitfield said. “The first thing we have to do is get through a lot of the vegetation and trees that are down in order to get to the powerlines to begin with. We’re still working on that.”

A tree uprooted by Tropical Storm Isaias in Milford. (Submitted photo/Carlisle Fire Co.)

Chief Deputy said other areas of the state — including Dover, Camden and Selbyville — were hit harder than Milford was. The widespread damage is a reason the National Weather Service has been unable to confirm exactly what type of weather event struck southwest Milford, he said.

“I think once we get everything cleaned up here, if we get that done by tonight, we’ll probably go up to Dover and assist them,” Mr. Whitfield said.