Tropical Storm Isaias takes aim at Delmarva

Tropical Storm Isaias is forecast to move up the East Coast, with heavy weather expected on Delmarva Monday and Tuesday. NOAA graphic

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — Public safety officials and area residents are casting a wary eye southward as Tropical Storm Isaias prepares to move up the East Coast.

Probability cones have been plotted narrow and straight along the coast for days, forecasting high winds and 3-5 inches of rain on Delmarva.

The National Hurricane Center continues to issue advisories on Isaias, which was located between the Northwest Bahamas and southeastern Florida on Sunday morning.

Officials across Delmarva were monitoring the situation Sunday.

“Delawareans, especially along coastal areas, should know their evacuation route in case it is required,” a statement from the Delaware Emergency Management Agency said. “You can see the evacuation routes on the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) website at deldot.maps.arcgis.com. Monitor the situation for evacuation orders from local and state emergency agencies to determine if and when to evacuate. Make sure to have a full tank of gas. Options are limited in some sections of Route 1, and you don’t want to stop unless necessary.”

The system is forecast to turn northwestward and then northward over the western Atlantic, passing north of the Leeward Islands on Monday and Tuesday.

Forecasters remain uncertain about the exact track of the storm, but some models show it will affect parts of Maryland as soon as Monday evening as it moves northward.

“We can expect to see impacts from this storm starting as early as Monday evening into Tuesday evening. The primary threat of this storm is still expected to be heavy rainfall with the potential to lead to flash flooding,” a notice from Talbot County Emergency Services said.

“Talbot County Emergency Services is continuing to monitor this storm closely with our local partners, state partners, and the National Weather Service. While staying tuned in is important, it is also important to take this time to prepare,” the message continued. “Updating emergency supply kits and looking over emer-gency plans with your family are ways you can start to prepare for hazardous weather.”

A message from the National Hurricane Center said on Sunday, “Minor to isolated moderate river flooding is possible across portions of the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic this week. Tropical story watches are in effect for portions of the coast of South and North Caroline. Additional watches and warnings will likely be issued later today as Isaias is expected to move northward near or over the southeast and Mid-Atlantic coasts over the next couple of days.”

To receive the latest updates, visit hurricanes.gov.