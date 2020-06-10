Twenty-two arrested, including Dover reporter, after protest in Camden

CAMDEN — Several arrests resulted Tuesday night after Delaware State Police said protesters marching from Dover left city limits and reconvened on U.S. 13 where they began to act “aggressively toward motorists” and ultimately blocked all lanes of travel.

According to spokeswoman State Police Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper, the sequence began within Dover city limits with a gathering of about 40 protesters. The group then traveled from city limits and reconvened on U.S. 13 southbound to the area of the Wawa at 200 East St. at approximately 6:17 p.m.

According to authorities, law enforcement officers told the protesters multiple times that the gathering was unlawful because it was obstructing traffic. The protesters were told to exit the roadway and move onto the shoulder, police said.

Sr. Cpl. Pepper said the incident, which continues to be investigated, escalated with protestors becoming disorderly and then refusing to allow a Dover Police officer in a marked police vehicle to proceed through. Once the officer exited the patrol car, individuals became disorderly, authorities said.

As a result, 22 individuals were taken into custody and detained.

One of those detained was Dover Post photographer/reporter Andre Lamar, who was taken into custody by a Dover PD officer and transported to DSP Troop 3 with others, authorities said. Police said that through investigation, Mr. Lamar was released with no charges filed.

Mr. Lamar’s video coverage of the Tuesday evening event shows protestors on the ground and records an officer pushing him to the ground as well as he repeatedly identifies himself as a member of the press. The videos were posted on the The Dover Post Facebook page.

His detainment by police drew the attention of Gov. John Carney and Attorney General Kathleen Jennings, who reacted on Twitter Tuesday night.

Attorney General Jennings wrote on twitter, “I’ve been clear with law enforcement that I do not believe civil disobedience should be treated criminally and that peaceful protesters should not be harmed.”

And Gov. Carney tweeted, “Reporters have a fundamental right to cover the demonstrations we’re seeing in Delaware and across our country. They should not be arrested for doing their jobs. That’s not acceptable.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with additional details or who was impacted by this incident to contact DSP Troop 3 at 697-4454.

Correction: An earlier version of this article listed an incorrect date. The incidents occurred Tuesday.