Two Delawareans named to board of Crime Stoppers

DOVER — Delaware Crime Stoppers on Monday announced the appointment of Executive Director Robert Mooney and Chairman Michael Lawson to the Crime Stoppers USA Board of Directors.

Mr. Mooney, who previously sat on the board, will now serve as the regional manager for District 2, which oversees the Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Washington D.C. Crime Stopper programs. Mr. Lawson has been assigned to serve the 14th District that handles Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Alaska.

The organization is part of a network of local programs that work together to prevent and solve crimes. Both Mr. Mooney and Mr. Lawson are retired law enforcement officers in Delaware.

Delaware Crime Stoppers receives on average over 200 anonymous tips per month and is recognized as the lead tool for law enforcement in solving crimes.