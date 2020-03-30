Two residents in critical condition in Dover house fire

Dover firemen rescued two people from a house fire on Artis Driver Saturday night. Submitted photo

DOVER — Two residents were hospitalized in critical condition after the Dover Fire Department responded to a fire that caused $125,000 damage to a home on Artis Drive just west of Dover Saturday night.

The fire remained under investigation Sunday.

An 83-year-old female and a 67-year-old male who were residing in the home suffered smoke inhalation before being taken out of the house by firefighters, who responded after 9 p.m. Both victims were admitted to the Bayhealth Hospital-Kent Campus in critical condition Saturday night, according to the state’s Fire Marshal’s Office.

The initial crew, a staffed duty crew, made entry through the front door where they encountered one of the home’s residents. She was pulled to safety and said there was still another person in the house. The crew re-entered the residence and located the second subject, a man who was also brought out to safety.

Once all occupants were accounted for, the crew made its way to the seat of the fire in the basement. As additional resources arrived, additional hand-lines were placed in service. Vertical ventilation was achieved on the roof and primary and secondary searches were completed. Due to maneuverability and difficult conditions within the residence, crews had to briefly back out and an evacuation order was given.

Once regrouped, crews were able to make their way back into the house and extensive overhaul was completed.

The scene was turned over to the state’s Fire Marshal’s Office for investigation.

The Dover Fire Department was assisted by Camden, Hartly and Marydel’s volunteer fire companies on scene. Cheswold and Little Creek’s fire companies covered Dover’s district while it was on scene.