Two Sussex Tech staff test positive for coronavirus, state releases schools figures

GEORGETOWN — The Sussex County Vocational Technical School District campus will be closed Monday and Tuesday for a deep cleaning after two staff members in the district tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Friday.

Classes and meetings will continue to be held remotely during the closure, according to a news release.

The staff members followed proper social distancing and mask-wearing protocols when on campus, officials said. People who were in contact with the affected staff members have been notified individually and advised on the recommended course of action, according to a news release.

The district is encouraging all families to monitor students for any symptoms of COVID-19.

“The district adheres to strict cleaning, social distancing, and hygiene protocols, including mandatory masking and frequent hand-washing and hand sanitizer use,” the release said.

The campus will reopen Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Statewide, officials announced 123 total cases of coronavirus reported in schools between Sept. 1 and Oct. 8, representing an increase of 50 cases from last week’s report.

Child care facilities have seen 15 students and 11 staff test positive with the virus, private K-12 schools report 31 students and 12 staff and public K-12 schools report 11 students and 43 staff, according to data released by the Division of Public Health.

To determine the start of the infectious period, or when others may have been exposed to someone infectious, DPH looks 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms or 48 hours prior to testing for those individuals who had no symptoms, according to a news release. These data only indicate potential exposure to COVID-19 in these settings, not whether exposure actually occurred.