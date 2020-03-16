Unfinished business: Georgetown’s West seeks 4th mayoral term

GEORGETOWN — Three-term town of Georgetown Mayor Bill West is seeking a fourth, saying there is unfinished business he wants to see to fruition.

He officially filed for re-election March 10.

Bill West

“I still feel my job is not done,” said Mayor West. “I’ve got a few things that I am working on and I want to see them through.”

His “Things to Do” list includes efforts to bring a Wawa convenience store to Georgetown, another rather large-scale venture he does not want to publicly disclose at present, and a special tribute to Georgetown’s fallen Vietnam soldiers.

Mayor West also wants to be onboard for the town’s water system upgrade, which will go to public vote in an April referendum.

“We’re going to referendum to get the money from the town people to fix the water lines. We’ve got service lines that need to be fixed. Once they get fixed the state is going to pave all four main roads coming into Georgetown,” said Mayor West. “I want to see that project done.”

Along with the mayor’s post, two council seats — Third Ward held by Chris Lecates, and Fourth Ward held by Bob Holston — are up for election. All three were unopposed in 2018.

Terms for council and mayor in Georgetown are two years.

The town’s 2020 election, if needed, will be held Saturday, May 9 with voting from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday, April 17 to file.

“I went ahead and got mine in to tell the people I am here for them,” Mayor West said.

In 2014, Mr. West moved from town council to mayor in unseating incumbent Mike Wyatt. As mayor, Mr. West has not faced a challenge in the past two elections.

A lifelong Georgetown resident, Mr. West worked with the Georgetown Police Department prior to a career with the Delaware State Police.

During his tenure, Mayor West has facilitated the Concert in the Park series and the New Year’s Eve on the Circle, both of which will continue this year.

Another project Mayor West wants to see through is the proposed naming of streets in a development behind Walmart, in honor of Georgetown’s fallen soldiers who died in the Vietnam War: Cpl. Vaughn O’Neill Hall; WO Frank Warren Jones; Lance Cpl. George Edward Partin; Cpl. Richard Charles Stevenson; and Cpl. Rodney Wayne Wilson.

“There are five Vietnam vets that didn’t come home. They died during their tour of service. And I took it upon myself to meet with the guy that is the developer behind Walmart, and he is going to name all five of the streets after the Vietnam veterans that didn’t make it home,” said Mayor West. “I want to see that through. That is something special to me, because I knew every one of the families.”