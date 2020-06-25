United Way creates Racial Equity and Social Justice Fund

WILMINGTON — United Way of Delaware announced Wednesday that it has established the Delaware Racial Equity & Social Justice Fund as part of an integrated, statewide effort with other nonprofits, grassroots organizations and the community-at-large to develop and advocate for strategies and policies that address systemic racism in Delaware.

The fund, which will be housed at and managed by UWDE, is the first action of the newly formed Delaware Racial Equity & Social Justice Collaborative, a group of nonprofits and community-based organizations organized by UWDE as part of a nationwide movement for racial equity and social justice, sparked by the murder of George Floyd and other African Americans. The Fund will be supported through individual, foundation, government and corporate contributions. Donors will be asked to commit time, knowledge, and skills, as well financial resources. Allocation decisions will be made by a community-based steering committee of the Collaborative.

Those interested in being part of the work of the Delaware Racial Equity & Social Justice Collaborative and/or supporting the Fund may contact Michelle Taylor at mtaylor@uwde.org.