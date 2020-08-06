United Way, YWCA launch 21 Day Racial Equity Challenge

WILMINGTON — The United Way of Delaware and YWCA Delaware have partnered to launch Delaware’s first-ever 21 Day Racial Equity Challenge, an initiative of the Delaware Racial Equity and Social Justice collaborative.

The challenge will run from Aug. 17 through Sept. 4 and will offer an easy, personal way for participants to build effective social justice habits, particularly as to race, power, privilege and leadership, in a three-week journey of online self-discovery that is completely free.

Challenge takers commit a little as five minutes each day to learn about the history and impact of racism in Delaware, as well as ways that bias, prejudice, privilege and oppression can manifest in everyday lives.

Registered participants will receive a daily (Monday-Friday) email during the length of the challenge that outlines that day’s assignment — such as reading an article, listening to a podcast or watching a video. It will encourage participants to reflect on that content and relate the topic to their own lives. Participants will also receive examples and tools showing how to help build a more just and equitable community in Delaware.

UWDE and YWCA will add a virtual conversation component to the 21 Day Racial Equity Challenge by facilitating a private Facebook group, where participants will have the opportunity to discuss the daily content and engage with others taking the Challenge. To register for the 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge, go to www.deracialequitychallenge.org.

Businesses and organizations can accept the Challenge by emailing a brief statement of commitment, along with the name, email address, and phone number of an appropriate representative and a high resolution .pdf file of their organization’s logo to Tierra Fair, director of community engagement at UWDE: tfair@uwde.org (302-494-5442).