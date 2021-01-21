‘Unity is the path forward’: Biden sworn in as 46th president of the United States

Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. President during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS

DOVER — Joe Biden took the oath of office to become the nation’s 46th president at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday.

Sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, President Biden pledged to work to build a more perfect union.

“I, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States and will, to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” he said, surrounded by his wife and children.

He took the oath on the family Bible, an heirloom that has belonged to the Bidens for nearly 130 years.

He begins his four-year term in the midst of a series of crises perhaps unlike anything America’s head of state has faced before.

“Now, on this hallowed ground where just a few days ago, violence sought to shake the Capitol’s very foundation, we come together as one nation, under God, indivisible,” he told the audience in reference to the violent insurrection in the Capitol two weeks ago.

Due to the pandemic and security concerns, this inauguration had a different feel, with a much smaller list of attendees, than normal.

Still, hope was in the air.

The new president, a Democrat elected with 306 electoral votes and 51.3% of the popular vote, pledged to tackle the myriad obstacles facing the United States: COVID-19, white supremacy, political division and a struggling economy.

He spoke for about 20 minutes, urging Americans to come together and “end this uncivil war.”

“America has risen to the challenge. Today, we celebrate the triumph, not of a candidate, but of a cause, the cause of democracy,” the president said. “The people, the will of the people, has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded.

“We’ve learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.”

Later in his speech, he called on Americans to come together.

U.S. President Joe Biden, right, with First Lady Jill Biden, second from right, Vice President Kamala Harris, second from left, and her husband Douglas Emhoff, left, arrive on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. TNS photo

“I know the forces that divide us are deep and they are real. But I also know they are not new. Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all created equal and the harsh, ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, demonization have long torn us apart,” President Biden said. “This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward and we must meet this moment as the United States of America.”

He was preceded by the oath of office for the new vice president, Kamala Harris, the first woman, first person of Asian descent and first Black American to hold that post.

Not present was Donald Trump, the first president to skip his successor’s inauguration since Andrew Johnson in 1869. On the stage to witness the transfer of power were a bipartisan trio of former presidents — Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Also among the guests in attendance were the presidents of the University of Delaware (the president’s alma mater) and Delaware State University.

UD President Dennis Assanis and his wife, Eleni, were seated straight across from the podium, giving them a clear look at key players during the ceremony.

As he recalled the events a few hours later, Dr. Assanis was bursting with pride and joy that an alumnus had become the country’s leader.

“It really is evidence of the power of a UD education, an education that can take our students to any place they wish. There are no boundaries. Basically, whatever you dream you can accomplish whether it’s business, government, economics, health and the environment, social justice, anything,” he said in a phone interview.

“To me, and I hope for our 200,000 alumni and so many current students and future generations of students, this is an inspiring moment.”

DSU President Tony Allen, who was tapped in December to lead the four-member Presidential Inauguration Committee designed to organize activities connected to the swearing-in ceremonies, was moved by the occasion.

A former speechwriter and special assistant for then-U.S. Sen. Biden, Dr. Allen noted President Biden launched his first bid for the Senate at DSU back in 1972.

“To be full circle, to be afforded the opportunity as president of Delaware State University to lead the (Presidential Inaugural Committee) and to work for a man who is now president — and a good and decent man that I know is going to lead the country in the right direction — I just couldn’t be more proud,” he said in a phone interview. “It’s a great new day.”

TNS photo President Joe Biden hugs his son Hunter and daughter Ashley Biden after being sworn in Wednesday. TNS photo

He was moved, too, by the benediction from the Rev. Silvester Beaman. The pastor of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, the Rev. Beamon is also Dr. Allen’s pastor.

Vice President Harris also represented a proud moment for historically black colleges and universities, Dr. Allen said, noting she broke several barriers Wednesday.

“She’s just an example of the possibilities for students who choose HBCUs what they can become. I’ve got a 13-year-old daughter, and to be able to show her that anything’s possible by just having her take a look at madame vice president, it just makes my heart full,” he said.

First actions as President

From the Capitol, President Biden, Vice President Harris and their spouses and family members walked the last short part of the route to the White House after an abridged parade that featured the UD and Howard drumlines and marching bands.

Then President Biden moved into the Oval Office and got to work, signing a series of 15 executive actions that reverse course on immigration, climate change, racial equity and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new president signed the orders just hours after taking the oath of office at the Capitol, pivoting quickly from his pared-down inauguration ceremony to enacting his agenda. With the stroke of a pen, President Biden ordered a halt to the construction of former President Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall, ended the ban on travel from some Muslim-majority countries, declared his intent to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization and revoked the approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, aides said.

“There’s no time to start like today,” President Biden said in his first comments to reporters as the nation’s leader.

President Biden wore a mask as he signed the orders in the Oval Office.

Among the executive actions signed Wednesday was one requiring masks and physical distancing on federal property, including the White House, and by federal employees. Biden’s order also extended the federal eviction freeze to aid those struggling from the pandemic economic fallout, created a new federal office to coordinate a national response to the virus and restored the White House’s National Security Council directorate for global health security and defense, an office his predecessor had closed.

A primetime special “Celebrating America” capped the day, kicking off with Bruce Springsteen singing “Land of Hope and Dreams” as he stood alone with his guitar in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

Mr. Springsteen said, “Good evening, America,” to open the 90-minute special airing across several networks in place of the usual official inaugural balls.

Performing the 1999 song of solace, he sang, “I will provide for you, and I’ll stand by your side. You’ll need a good companion, for this part of the ride.”

Host Tom Hanks, also at the Lincoln Memorial, introduced the show by saying, “In the last few weeks, in the last few years, we’ve witnessed deep divisions and a troubling rancor in our land. But tonight we ponder the United States of America.”

The show included performances from John Legend, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, the Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake and Jon Bon Jovi.

President Biden and Vice President Harris separately addressed the nation from the Lincoln Memorial during the special.

“We are undaunted in our belief that we shall overcome, that we shall rise up,” said Vice President Harris, speaking with the monument’s Reflecting Pool illuminated to honor the more than 400,000 people who have died from COVID-19 behind her. “This is American aspiration.”

Staff writers Craig Anderson and Brooke Schultz contributed to this article, which also features material from the Associated Press.