Unsolicited calls are claiming to be the Delaware Division of Small Business

DOVER – Business owners are receiving calls claiming to be the Division of Small Business, calling in relation to an application for the DE Relief Grant, officials said Wednesday.

These are not real outreach from the Division. The Division of Small Business will not make initial contact on a DE Relief Grant application via telephone.

Correspondence to DE Relief Grant applicants will be through email to the address provided in the application. Any emails from the Division will always come from a state of Delaware email address, which end with “@delaware.gov.”

The Division of Small Business is coordinating with the Delaware Department of Justice to address the situation.

“The Division of Small Business takes this matter seriously,” Division Director Damian DeStefano said in a prepared statement. “And our online application portal remains secure.”

For those who have received a communication about a DE Relief Grant application but are unsure that it is from the Division of Small Business, before replying, email DEReliefGrants@delaware.gov to confirm its authenticity.